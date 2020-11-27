A Swiss biotechnology company with their Swissmedic authorized laboratory based in Geneva, announced today the launch of its e-Commerce platform www.mybiopassport.com, where anyone can order the "COVID-19 Immunity Profile" test, and soon-to-be-released "Nutritional Profile" and "Sports Performance Profile" tests. The platform also comprises a user portal where clients can retrieve their results.

Mybiopassport is a unique technology in the personalized analysis of biological data on three main axes:

Pre-analytical with the easy collection of a few drops of blood anywhere, at any time and by anyone,

Analytical, with the measurement of an unprecedentedly large number of phenotypic biomarkers, via a unique know-how and an advanced multiplexing platform developed over several years,

Post-analytical, providing not only a scientific result, but personalized recommendations based on a proprietary technology applied in several fields, such as immunity, nutrition, sports, and longevity.

Currently, there is little to do to prevent or limit the impact of coronavirus infections other than hand washing, social distancing and wearing masks.

However, there are actions that can be implemented as a preventative measure, not only for the current pandemic, but for future seasonal outbreaks as well.

The mybiopassport COVID-19 Immunity Profile lets clients know if they were previously infected by the SARS-CoV-2 virus through the development of specific antibodies.

More importantly, this blood test also delivers actionable nutritional recommendations based on a set of key biomarkers of the immune system.

Over 40 observational and interventional studies have already shown the negative influence of a lack of vitamin D on the development of COVID-19. Other recent scientific reports and publications have highlighted the role of nutrition, optimal micronutrient status and a well-functioning immune system as a modifiable factor in reducing the risk of viral infections and their severity. These publications highlight the key role of a good nutritional status for a well-functioning immune system.

Mybiopassport proposes an at-home blood collection test to help the general public prepare for viral attacks (COVID-19 Immunity Profile), combining the measurement of 5 key micronutrients (vitamin D, zinc, magnesium, copper, selenium) linked to the strengthening of the immune system, and an immunoassay which can detect IgG antibodies against SARS-CoV-2 virus in human blood.

Individuals can now collect only a few drops of blood at their homes and send their samples by regular prepaid mail to the company's authorized laboratory located in Geneva, Switzerland, to determine the existence of anti-SARS-COV-2 IgG antibodies and the levels of key biomarkers known to support the immune system against the effects of a next potential viral infection.

The COVID-19 Immunity test can be ordered at www.mybiopassport.com and personalized results are delivered to each individual on the online portal.

About the company:

As a background, BioKaizen, founded in Switzerland and born from developers of the athlete biological passport to detect drug use for the World Anti-Doping Agency and the International Olympic Committee, has developed a mass spectrometry technology platform to identify a person's nutritional profile using dried blood. Since 2018, first as CoreMedica Europe, and recently after its acquisition by Swiss Medical Group Holding Luxembourg, the company expanded its offering globally to include personalized nutrition and sport performance information that empowers customers with information to help actively manage their health.

