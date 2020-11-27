The global conformal coating in the electronics market size is expected to grow by USD 978.13 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 8% during the forecast period.
The increasing demand for smart wearable is one of the major factors propelling market growth. However, factors such as regulations on high emissions of VOC will hamper market growth.
Consumer electronics and communication devices constitute a major application area for conformal coating in electronics. The sales of smartphones, smart wearables, and IoT devices will have a direct impact on the demand for conformal coatings. Therefore, the demand for conformal coating in consumer electronics will grow with the growing demand for smartphones. However, with the introduction of wireless communication standards, such as 3G, 4G, WiMax, and near-field communication (NFC), the number of bands has become fragmented, requiring multiple modules for different standards. Additionally, the demand for conformal coating in electronics is also expected to witness growth due to the increasing adoption of smart wearables and IoT devices, such as smartwatches, fitness trackers, virtual reality (VR) headsets, wireless sensors, and monitoring devices.
Global Conformal Coating in Electronics Market: Type Landscape
The acrylic conformal coating segment will account for the largest market share. Some of the major factors fueling the market segment's growth is the prevention of possible damage to heat-sensitive components and its low cost in comparison with other coating materials. Market growth in this segment will be slower than the growth of the market in the silicone, urethane, and epoxy segment.
Global Conformal Coating in Electronics Market: Geographic Landscape
APAC was the largest conformal coating in the electronics market in 2019, and the region will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. Factors such as rapid growth in automotive, aerospace and defense, and consumer electronics segments and increased government spending in these segments will significantly drive conformal coating in electronics market growth in this region over the forecast period. 40% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key markets for conformal coating in electronics in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.
Companies Covered
- ALTANA AG
- Chase Corp.
- CHT Group
- Daikin Industries Ltd.
- Dow Inc.
- Dymax Corp.
- H.B. Fuller Co.
- Henkel AG Co. KGaA
- Master Bond Inc.
- Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd.
What our reports offer:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Covers market data for 2019, 2020, till 2024
- Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports. Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
Conformal Coating in Electronics Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
- Detailed information on factors that will assist in the conformal coating in electronics market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the conformal coating in the electronics market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the conformal coating in the electronics market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of conformal coating in the electronics market, vendors
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
