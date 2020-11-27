Regulatory News:

Event Date Meeting 2020 Full Year Results Friday 26 February 2021 before market 9:00 a.m (Webcast) 1st Quarter Revenue 2021 Wednesday 28 April 2021 before market 8:00 a.m (Conference call) Shareholders' meeting Wednesday 26 May 2021 2:30 p.m 2021 Half Year Results Thursday 29 July 2021 before market 9:00 a.m Webcast) 3rd Quarter Revenue 2021 Friday 29 October 2021 before market 8:00 a.m (Conference call)

This document is a free translation into English of the original French press release. It is not a binding document. In the event of a conflict in interpretation, reference should be made to the French version, which is the authentic text.

