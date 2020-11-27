Northern Minerals & Exploration Ltd.: NMEX Provides Winnemucca Property Update

SALT LAKE CITY, UT / ACCESSWIRE / November 27, 2020 / Northern Minerals & Exploration Ltd. (OTC PINK:NMEX) announces the Company has received notice that it's Option Agreement to earn an interest in the Winnemucca Mountain Gold Property has been terminated for being in default of certain terms and conditions of the Option Agreement. Management is in discussions with the principals of the Winnemucca property to resolve any outstanding obligations.

Management is pleased to announce the Company is expanding its ownership in the West Lenapah Gas Project and is also looking at developing further real estate investments in Mexico. For further information regarding the West Lenapah Gas Project see the Company's news release dated November 4, 2020.

Management is also pleased to report that it is evaluating a number of projects for acquisition to further build shareholder value. More news regarding these projects as they develop will be announced as developments occur.

About NMEX:

Northern Minerals & Exploration ("NMEX") is an emerging publicly traded company focused on oil and gas exploration & production, real estate development projects in Mexico and acquiring revenue producing assets.

Management is very optimistic about the future of NMEX as it is consistently evaluating opportunities for growth and expansion of the Company.

Contact:

Noel Schaefer

Phone: 801-885-9260

Email: cerronrs@msn.com

