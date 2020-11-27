The 3D desktop printer market is expected to grow by USD 9.29 billion, progressing at a CAGR of almost 37% during the forecast period.
The rising demand for quick prototyping is one of the major factors propelling market growth.
3D desktop Printer Market: Technology Landscape
3D printers with FDM technology are less expensive and user-friendly. This technology is commonly used for prototyping, production, and modeling applications. Moreover, 3D printers with FDM technology are used to manufacture in-house products, ranging from toys to plastic utensils. The benefits of 3D desktop printers with FDM technology, such as affordability, user-friendliness, and scalability, contribute to the growth of the desktop 3D printer market in this segment. Market growth in this segment will be faster than the growth of the market in SLS and others technology segments.
3D desktop Printer Market: Geographic Landscape
The growing IT investments and digitalization among enterprises and start-ups, rising venture capital investments, and increasing government initiatives are some of the factors that will significantly influence desktop 3D printer market growth in the region. Over 38% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US and Canada are the critical desktop 3D desktop printer markets in North America. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in APAC.
Companies Covered:
- 3D Systems Corp.
- Canon Inc.
- Desktop Metal Inc.
- EOS GmbH Electro Optical Systems
- Formlabs Inc.
- HP Inc.
- Proto Labs Inc.
- Stratasys Ltd.
- Ultimaker BV
- Xerox Corp.
