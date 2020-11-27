The 3D desktop printer market is expected to grow by USD 9.29 billion, progressing at a CAGR of almost 37% during the forecast period.

The rising demand for quick prototyping is one of the major factors propelling market growth.

3D desktop Printer Market: Technology Landscape

3D printers with FDM technology are less expensive and user-friendly. This technology is commonly used for prototyping, production, and modeling applications. Moreover, 3D printers with FDM technology are used to manufacture in-house products, ranging from toys to plastic utensils. The benefits of 3D desktop printers with FDM technology, such as affordability, user-friendliness, and scalability, contribute to the growth of the desktop 3D printer market in this segment. Market growth in this segment will be faster than the growth of the market in SLS and others technology segments.

3D desktop Printer Market: Geographic Landscape

The growing IT investments and digitalization among enterprises and start-ups, rising venture capital investments, and increasing government initiatives are some of the factors that will significantly influence desktop 3D printer market growth in the region. Over 38% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US and Canada are the critical desktop 3D desktop printer markets in North America. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in APAC.

Key Topics Covered:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

2.1 Preface

2.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market Ecosystem

Market characteristics

Value chain analysis

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2019

Market Outlook

Market size and forecast 2019-2024

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TECHNOLOGY

Market segmentation by technology

Comparison by technology

FDM Market size and forecast 2019-2024

SLS Market size and forecast 2019-2024

SLA Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Others Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by technology

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024

APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

Expansion of 3D printing in direct digital manufacturing

Increasing product launches

Evolving SMEs contributing to rising demand

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

3D Systems Corp.

Canon Inc.

Desktop Metal, Inc.

EOS GmbH Electro Optical Systems

Formlabs Inc.

HP Inc.

Proto Labs, Inc.

Stratasys Ltd.

Ultimaker BV

Xerox Corp.

PART 14: APPENDIX

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Definition of market positioning of vendors

PART 15: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO

