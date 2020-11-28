The new glue laminated timber market research report from Technavio indicates neutral growth in the short term as the business impact of COVID-19 spreads.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201127005166/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Glue Laminated Timber Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Get detailed insights on the COVID-19 pandemic Crisis and Recovery analysis of the glue laminated timber market.

Get FREE report sample within MINUTES

"One of the primary growth drivers for this market is the growth in real estate and construction industry", says a senior analyst for the Industrials industry at Technavio. As the markets recover, Technavio expects the glue laminated timber market size to grow by USD 1.57 billion during the period 2020-2024.

Glue Laminated Timber Market Segment Highlights for 2020

The glue laminated timber market is expected to post a year-over-year growth rate of 4.47%.

Based on the segmentation by application, the market saw maximum growth in the residential segment in 2019. This is due to the extensive use of glue laminated timber in the manufacture of a wide range of beams and columns, including straight beams, ridge beams, floor beams, curved beams, round columns, square columns, and several other types of arches and supports.

The growth of the market in the segment will be significant during the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

37% of the growth will originate from the Europe region.

The increasing consumption and adoption of sustainable materials in the construction and furniture industries is driving the market growth in Europe.

Germany is the key market for glue laminated timber in Europe.

Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in APAC.

Click here to learn about report detailed analysis and insights on how you can leverage them to grow your business.

Related Reports on Industrials Include:

Global Motor Lamination Market Global motor lamination market is segmented by material (silicon steel, cold-rolled lamination steel, cobalt alloys, nickel alloys, and others) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America). Click Here to Get an Exclusive Free Sample Report

Global Industrial Brushes Market Global industrial brushes market is segmented by end-user (automotive, aerospace and defense, construction and utility, and others) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America). Click Here to Get an Exclusive Free Sample Report

Notes:

The glue laminated timber market size is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period.

The glue laminated timber market is segmented by Application (Residential, Commercial, and Others) and Geography (Europe, North America, APAC, MEA, and South America).

The market is fragmented due to the presence of several established vendors holding significant market share.

The research report offers information on several market vendors, including Binderholz GmbH, Boise Cascade Co., Calvert Co. Inc., Canfor Corp., HASSLACHER Holding GmbH, Mayr-Melnhof Holz Holding AG, Pfeifer Holding GmbH, Setra Group AB, Stora Enso Oyj, and Structurlam Mass Timber Corp.

Register for a free trial today to access 17,000+ market research reports using

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201127005166/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/