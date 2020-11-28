Anzeige
Samstag, 28.11.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 646 internationalen Medien
WKN: A2QGMZ ISIN: CA9107971090 
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
November 27, 2020
United Battery Metals Corp.: United Lithium Corp. Announces the Grant of Incentive Stock Options

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 27, 2020 / United Lithium Corp. (CSE:ULTH)(OTC PINK:ULTHF)(FWB:0UL) ("ULTH" or the "Company") announces today that it has granted an aggregate of 2,000,000 incentive stock options at a price of $0.64 for a period of five (5) years to certain directors, officers and consultants of the Company.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS
Michael Dehn
Chief Executive Officer

Investor Relations
(604) 259-0889
ir@unitedlithiumcorp.com

Forward-Looking Statements Caution. This news release includes forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements within, other than statements of historical fact, are to be considered forward-looking, including all statements in regard to planned exploration activities and the Company's potential ability to exercise the option to earn an interest in the Vapor Project or the Harry Project, respectively. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements; in this regard, there is a risk that the Company may never earn an interest in the Vapor Project or the Harry Project, respectively, due to its failure to meet the option exercise conditions or for other reasons, including but not limited to, defects in regard to mineral title and inability to maintain contractual relations or to receive governmental approvals. There can be no assurances that such statements will prove accurate and, therefore, readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such uncertainties. The Company does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required under the applicable laws.

The CSE does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: United Battery Metals Corp.



https://www.accesswire.com/618654/United-Lithium-Corp-Announces-the-Grant-of-Incentive-Stock-Options

