The rugged equipment market is expected to grow by USD 5.73 billion, progressing at a CAGR of almost 3% during the forecast period.

The growth of industrial end-users is one of the major factors propelling market growth. However, factors such as the high initial cost of procurement compared with non-rugged devices might hamper growth.

Rugged Equipment Market: Product Landscape

Based on the product, the communication equipment segment led the market in 2019. This is due to the ability of rugged communication equipment to work in harsh environments in the military and industrial sectors. In addition, the increasing expenditure on defense by several countries is providing significant opportunities for vendors in the segment.

Rugged Equipment Market: Geographic Landscape

By geography, North America is expected to have lucrative growth during the forecast period. About 41% of the market's overall growth is expected to originate from North America. The market growth in the region is driven by the increased expenditure on defense in the US.

The US and Canada are the key markets for rugged equipment in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in Europe, MEA, and South America.

Companies Covered:

BAE Systems Plc

Cobham Plc

Curtiss-Wright Corp.

L3Harris Technologies Inc.

Kontron S&T AG

Leonardo Spa

Raytheon Technologies Corp.

Siemens AG

Sparton Rugged Electronics

Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd.

