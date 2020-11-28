The rugged equipment market is expected to grow by USD 5.73 billion, progressing at a CAGR of almost 3% during the forecast period.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201127005165/en/
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Rugged Equipment Market 2020-2024 (Graphic Business Wire)
Click Get Free Sample Report in Minutes
The growth of industrial end-users is one of the major factors propelling market growth. However, factors such as the high initial cost of procurement compared with non-rugged devices might hamper growth.
More details: https://www.technavio.com/report/rugged-equipment-market-industry-analysis
Rugged Equipment Market: Product Landscape
Based on the product, the communication equipment segment led the market in 2019. This is due to the ability of rugged communication equipment to work in harsh environments in the military and industrial sectors. In addition, the increasing expenditure on defense by several countries is providing significant opportunities for vendors in the segment.
Rugged Equipment Market: Geographic Landscape
By geography, North America is expected to have lucrative growth during the forecast period. About 41% of the market's overall growth is expected to originate from North America. The market growth in the region is driven by the increased expenditure on defense in the US.
The US and Canada are the key markets for rugged equipment in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in Europe, MEA, and South America.
Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.
View market snapshot before purchasing
Related Reports on Information Technology Include:
Global Rugged Devices Market Global rugged devices market is segmented by end-user (industrial, military and defense, commercial, and government), product (rugged mobile computers, rugged tablets/notebooks, rugged scanners, and rugged air quality monitors), type (semi-rugged, fully-rugged, and ultra-rugged), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA). Click Here to Get an Exclusive Free Sample Report
Global Rugged Handheld Devices Market Global rugged handheld devices market is segmented by type (semi-rugged, fully-rugged, and ultra-rugged), end-user (industrial, commercial, military, and government), product (rugged mobile computers and rugged tablets), and geographic landscape (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA). Click Here to Get an Exclusive Free Sample Report
Companies Covered:
- BAE Systems Plc
- Cobham Plc
- Curtiss-Wright Corp.
- L3Harris Technologies Inc.
- Kontron S&T AG
- Leonardo Spa
- Raytheon Technologies Corp.
- Siemens AG
- Sparton Rugged Electronics
- Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd.
What our reports offer:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Covers market data for 2019, 2020, until 2024
- Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Five Forces Summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Communication equipment Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Computer systems Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Display Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Product
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End-user
- GMD Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Aerospace Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Industrial and commercial Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by End-user
Customer Landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers Demand led growth
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- BAE Systems Plc
- Cobham Plc
- Curtiss-Wright Corp.
- L3Harris Technologies Inc.
- Kontron S&T AG
- Leonardo Spa
- Raytheon Technologies Corp.
- Siemens AG
- Sparton Rugged Electronics
- Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201127005165/en/
Contacts:
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/