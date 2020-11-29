Anzeige
Sonntag, 29.11.2020
WKN: 852735 ISIN: AT0000815402 Ticker-Symbol: 2U2 
Tradegate
27.11.20
18:08 Uhr
36,100 Euro
+0,900
+2,56 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
UBM DEVELOPMENT AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
UBM DEVELOPMENT AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
35,30036,20028.11.
35,30036,10027.11.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
MARINOMED BIOTECH
MARINOMED BIOTECH AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
MARINOMED BIOTECH AG120,000,00 %
SCHOELLER-BLECKMANN OILFIELD EQUIPMENT AG28,800+1,41 %
UBM DEVELOPMENT AG36,100+2,56 %
VIENNA INSURANCE GROUP AG19,700+1,03 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.