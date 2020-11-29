Marinomed: Marinomed Biotech AG, a globally operating biopharmaceutical company, has benefited from the dynamic demand for Carragelose® products in the first 9 months of 2020. In these first three quarters, Marinomed increased revenues by 53% to a record Euro 5.1 mn (1-9/2019: Euro 3.3 mn). The earnings performance continued to be influenced by high investments in research and development. Nevertheless, the operating result (EBIT) improved to Euro -4.3 mn (1-9/2019: Euro -5.3 mn). As expected, the nine-month earnings were negative at a net loss of Euro -4.8 mn, compared to Euro -6.2 mn in the corresponding period of the previous year. "An increasing number of trials are demonstrating the high efficacy of Carragelose® against several types of respiratory virus. In-vitro ...

