

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The manufacturing sector in China continued to expand in November, and at a faster pace, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Monday with a manufacturing PMI score of 52.1.



That beat expectations for a reading of 51.5 and it's up from 51.4 in October. It also moves further above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.



The bureau also said its non-manufacturing PMI came in with a score of 56.4, beating expectations for 56.3 and up from 56.2 in the previous month.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

