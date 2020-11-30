The Most Comfortable Chair in the World. Period.

TransSeas USA introduces Nightingale Chairs.

SCOTTSDALE, Arizona, Nov. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Nightingale CXO chair offers strong lumbar support, responsive ergonomic technology, plus the breathability and flexibility of the Ablex patterned mesh back.

Some of the best minds helped us combine proven ergonomic support with the latest state-of-the-art materials. The end result exceeded even our expectation of comfort.

Available in several models, all standard with proprietary, circulation improving, extreme comfort ENERSORB foam and a wide range of option combinations.

Now appointing dealers in your area, email us at info@transseas.com

Contact:

Nader Ayoub

info@transseas.com

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1340984/CXO_by_Nightingale.mp4

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1340981/cxo_6200d_moguls_black.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1340980/Trans_Seas_USA_Logo.jpg

