

NEW DELHI (dpa-AFX) - Indian shares look set to open lower on Monday after official data showed the Indian economy slipped into a technical recessionary phase for the first time ever, as widely expected.



GDP shrank by 7.5 percent for the second quarter of the current financial year, after having contracted by an unprecedented 23.9 percent in the first quarter.



Economists had forecast an 8.8 percent contraction. Given the rebound in economic activity, forecasters are revising upwards their projection for the current fiscal's GDP growth.



The RBI policy meet will be in focus this week, with the central bank widely expected to keep policy rates unchanged when it meets on 2-4 December to review monetary policy.



Economists expect the RBI to revise up both its growth and inflation projections, but retain the dovish forward guidance.



Asian markets are trading mixed this morning despite official data showing that China's factory activity grew at its fastest pace in over three years in November.



Crude oil prices hit their highest level since March 2020, while gold edged lower on optimism over a coronavirus vaccine-led economic rebound.



U.S. stocks rose in thin post-holiday trading on Friday as President elect Joe Biden and his team started the process of transition into the White House and retailers kicked off the Christmas shopping season with optimistic expectations despite a surge in Covid-19 cases.



The Dow Jones Industrial Average edged up 0.1 percent, while the S&P 500 gained 0.2 percent and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite rose 0.9 percent to reach record closing highs.



European markets moved to the upside on Friday despite doubts over AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine data.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 gained 0.4 percent. The German DAX rose 0.4 percent and France's CAC 40 index advanced 0.6 percent while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 finished marginally higher.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de