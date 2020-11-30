ZTE supports Ncell in completing preventive network maintenance at Everest Base Camp

SHENZHEN, China, Nov. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ZTE Corporation (0763.HK / 000063.SZ), a major international provider of telecommunications, enterprise and consumer technology solutions for the Mobile Internet, today announced that it has supported Ncell successfully completing the preventive network maintenance at the southern slope of Everest Base Camp (EBC) at an altitude of 5,363 meters, further ensuring the network coverage quality of 2000-meter range around EBC.

The landmark base station of Ncell is the exclusive and highest base station on the southern slope of EBC. Since the commissioning in 2010, it has provided high-quality network services for local people and climbers.

For the network operation and maintenance (O&M), ZTE's engineers have overcome various environmental difficulties, such as high altitude, storm wind and low temperature, and eventually completed the preventive network O&M, including power equipment replacement, wireless and transport network maintenance, and network quality optimization.

The landmark base station is mainly powered by solar energy and stand-by batteries. As it is located at a high altitude with severe environment, the maintenance of the base station is really difficult. In total, there are 10 base stations located in the Sagarmatha National Park area of Nepal, which are all constructed and maintained by ZTE. Since 2010, the base stations have continuously provided around-the-clock mobile network services for local residents and climbers.

Moving forward, Ncell will work with ZTE to achieve the mobile network coverage of the whole route of Mount Everest.

As a trusted and important partner of Ncell, ZTE has cooperated with Ncell for more than ten years to provide wireless, core network and transport network services in Nepal, meeting more than 60% of Ncell's wireless network business needs.

