Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V.: Vivoryon Therapeutics AG Announces Conversion into Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V.



30.11.2020 / 07:00

HALLE (SAALE) / MUNICH, Germany, 30 November 2020 - Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V. (Euronext Amsterdam: VVY) announced today that it has completed its conversion into an N.V., a public company under the laws of the Netherlands (naamloze vennootschap, "N.V.") effective from 28 November 2020. The Company will from that moment operate under the registered name Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V. and its statutory seat will be in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, while the administrative headquarters and the business operations will remain in Germany with locations in Halle (Saale) and Munich. The new legal form has no impact on the Company's day-to-day operations.



As a consequence of the conversion, the shareholders of Vivoryon Therapeutics AG will automatically become shareholders of Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V.. The shares will be trading under a new ISIN NL00150002Q7. The last trading date of the shares under the ISIN DE0007921835 and the first trading day of the shares under the new ISIN NL00150002Q7 will be announced as soon as possible by a press release . The central securities depository for the shares under ISIN NL00150002Q7 will be Euroclear Nederland (Nederlands Centraal Instituut voor Giraal Effectenverkeer B.V.). Trading in Vivoryon Therapeutics shares will not be affected by the conversion.



Dr. Ulrich Dauer, Chief Executive Officer of Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V., commented: "This conversion into an N.V. reflects the continued international focus of Vivoryon Therapeutics. We are convinced that this corporate transformation will be a gateway to new international investors and may also provide access to additional capital markets, such as the US stock market via an ADR program or a full NASDAQ listing, even though there are currently no specific plans in this regard. We look forward to continuing to execute on our growth strategy with additional opportunities gained by this corporoate conversion."



About Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V.

With 20+ years of unmatched understanding in identifying post-translational modifying enzymes that play critical roles in disease initiation and progression, Vivoryon's scientific expertise has facilitated the creation of a discovery and development engine for small molecule therapeutics. This platform has demonstrated success by developing a novel therapeutic in type 2 diabetes. In its current programs Vivoryon Therapeutics is advancing its lead product, varoglutamstat (PQ912), in Alzheimer's disease and its entire portfolio of QPCT and QPCTL inhibitors in oncology and other indications. In addition, the company pursues a development program for Meprin protease inhibitors with potential therapeutic use in fibrotic diseases, cancer and acute kidney injury. www.vivoryon.com



