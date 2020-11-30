



SHANGHAI, Nov 27, 2020 - (ACN Newswire) - After months of meticulous planning and discussion, the blockchain projects APEX Network and Red Pulse Phoenix have made a strategic maneuver to combine their platforms and ecosystems through a merger that will create a comprehensive enterprise data blockchain platform.The merger creates a larger, more powerful infrastructure and ecosystem, effectively leveraging the best resources both companies have to offer (technology, platforms, token economics, liquidity, human talent, investor base, and marketing). This is the first notable instance of a token merger.The combined entity will become Phoenix Global. APEX Network token holders will be granted Phoenix tokens at a ratio calculated based on moving average price, with the swap already executed as of early November, and the Phoenix Global merged token trading on major exchanges such as Binance. The Phoenix Global community will have a reach of over 60,000 individuals through social media and over 100,000 through mailing list subscriptions.Phoenix Global has announced a new Defi platform called Horizon, an on-chain DeFi platform for exposure to real-world assets. Phoenix Horizon is a unique, differentiated DeFi platform focused on the real economy and enterprise ecosystem, and will enable crypto-users to participate in an array of DeFi use cases outside of the traditional DeFi scenarios, at the same time reaping rewards for contribution to use cases that provide real-world value.At the core of the Horizon platform will be a synthetic assets platform that will make a variety of financial instruments, economic indices, intangible assets, and data to be able to be traded on-chain. Horizon will have a close working relationship and tie the platform in with the Binance ecosystem and Binance Smart Chain (BSC).For more information on Phoenix Global, please visit www.phoenix.global or email support@phoenix.global.Source: Pheonix GlobalCopyright 2020 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.