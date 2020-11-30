The Islamic banking software market is expected to grow by USD 461.83 mn, progressing at a CAGR of over 13% during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Islamic Banking Software Market 2020-2024

The distribution of smart cards by banks is one of the major factors propelling market growth.

Islamic Banking Software Market: Application Landscape

Based on the application, the retail segment is expected to witness lucrative growth during the forecast period.

Islamic Banking Software Market: Geographic Landscape

By geography, MEA is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period. About 54% of the market's overall growth is expected to originate from MEA. Saudi Arabia and UAE are the key markets for Islamic banking software in MEA.

Companies Covered:

ICS Financial Systems Ltd.

Infosys Ltd.

International Turnkey Systems Group

Nucleus Software Exports Ltd.

Oracle Corp. Path Solutions K.S.C.C.

SAB Sopra Steria Group

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.

Temenos AG

