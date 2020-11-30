Anzeige
Montag, 30.11.2020
30.11.2020 | 08:04
UK Mortgages Ltd - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, November 27

UK MORTGAGES LIMITED
(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 60440)
LEI 549300388LT7VTHCIT59

Final Net Asset Value

FUND NAMENAVISINNAV DATE
UK Mortgages Limited£0.8355GG00BXDZMK6330th September 2020

UKML RNS: Commentary accompanying UK Mortgages Limited September 2020 NAV

The UKML NAV per share was calculated for September 2020 month end at 83.55 pence per share, an increase of 2.53 pence per share.

As indicated in the commentary accompanying the August NAV, the Company repurchased c. 41m shares in September following the Oat Hill refinancing as planned. The repurchase of shares at a discount contributed 2.24 pence per share to the uplift in this month's NAV. This repurchase of shares will also reduce the dividend funding requirement going forward furthering the path towards a fully covered dividend.

The remaining increase was driven by the income earned from the Company's underlying investments.

Meanwhile, the Company's investments continue to perform in line with expectations and more details will be available in the Company's next factsheet to be published shortly.


Enquiries:
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
Andrew Bonham 44 (0)1481 745302
Date:27 November 2020

