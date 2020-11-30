PERIOD COMPANY TICKER EVENT MARKET -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 01.11.2020 - Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe Government VLN 31.01.2021 securities auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 18.11.2020 - NEO Finance NEOFI Subscription period VLN 01.12.2020 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 20.11.2020 - Rigas juvelierizstradajumu Takeover offer RIG 08.01.2021 rupnica RJR1R period -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 23.11.2020 - VEF VEF1R Interim report, 9 RIG 30.11.2020 months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 24.11.2020 - Rigas elektromašinbuves rupnica Interim report, 9 RIG 30.11.2020 RER1R months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 25.11.2020 - Attistibas finanšu institucija Interim report, 9 RIG 30.11.2020 Altum ALTM months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 25.11.2020 - Rigas autoelektroaparatu rupnica Interim report, 9 RIG 30.11.2020 RAR1R months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.11.2020 VEF Radiotehnika RRR RRR1R Interim report, 9 RIG months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.11.2020 Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe Government VLN LTGB000024D securities auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.11.2020 Ignitis grupe IGN1L Sales figures VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.11.2020 Vilkyškiu pienine VLP1L Activity results, 9 VLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.11.2020 AUGA group AUG1L Interim report, 9 VLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.11.2020 Sakret Holdings SAKR090024FA Coupon payment date RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.11.2020 Ditton pievadkežu rupnica DPK1R Interim report, 9 RIG months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.11.2020 Latvijas Juras medicinas centrs Extraordinary RIG LJM1R General Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.11.2020 Grigeo GRG1L Financial reports VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.11.2020 - IMEPILT AS FLAIA Public offering TLN 11.12.2020 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.11.2020 Latvijas balzams BAL1R Interim report, 9 RIG months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.11.2020 mogo MOGO100021A Coupon payment date RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.11.2020 mogo MOGO100021FA Coupon payment date RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.11.2020 Valmieras stikla škiedra VSŠ1R Interim report, 9 RIG months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.11.2020 - Tallink Grupp TAL1T Sales figures TLN 06.12.2020 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.11.2020 Invalda INVL IVL1L Activity results, 9 VLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.11.2020 Linas Agro Group LNA1L Interim report, 3 VLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.11.2020 Olainfarm OLF1R Interim report, 9 RIG months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.11.2020 Citadele banka CBL Interim report, 9 RIG months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.11.2020 PATA Saldus SMA1R Interim report, 9 RIG months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 01.12.2020 - Saunum Group AS SAUNA Public offering TLN 09.12.2020 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 01.12.2020 - Rigas kugu buvetava RKB1R Interim report, 3 RIG 31.12.2020 months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 01.12.2020 AUGA group AUG1L Investors event VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 01.12.2020 - Rigas kugu buvetava RKB1R Interim report, 6 RIG 31.12.2020 months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 01.12.2020 Apranga APG1L Sales figures VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 01.12.2020 - Klaipedos nafta KNF1L Sales figures VLN 07.12.2020 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 01.12.2020 - Rigas kugu buvetava RKB1R Interim report, 9 RIG 31.12.2020 months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 02.12.2020 Olainfarm OLF1R Investors event RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 03.12.2020 East West Agro EWA1L Extraordinary VLN General Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 03.12.2020 Capitalica Baltic Real Estate Coupon payment date VLN Fund I CAPT050022FA -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 04.12.2020 SAF Tehnika SAF1R Annual General RIG Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 04.12.2020 Modus grupe MDGB050020FA Coupon payment date VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 04.12.2020 Baltic Technology Ventures BTE1R Extraordinary RIG General Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 04.12.2020 Modus grupe MDGB050020FA Maturity date VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 06.12.2020 Citadele banka CBLB062526A Coupon payment date RIG For more information please visit full investor calendar: https://nasdaqbaltic.com/statistics/en/calendar Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +370 525 31459 (Vilnius) +371 672 12431 (Riga) +372 640 8800 (Tallinn) https://www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.