Agillic A/S: Lessor Group counts on Agillic to personalise customer experiences

Press release, 30 November 2020

Omnichannel marketing software company Agillic is going to support Lessor Group in building data-driven and personalised communication. The company offers payroll and HR solutions and operates internationally. It has made customer-centricity a strategic priority in its efforts to attract new customers, increase customer loyalty and maximise the customer lifetime value.



In recent years Lessor Group has transformed its business from a primarily product-oriented company towards a customer-centric organisation. Relevant and personalised customer communication at all touchpoints, digital as well as physical, plays a significant role in this shift and is now enabled from the Agillic platform.

Says Inger Østergaard, Marketing Director of Lessor Group: "We want to engage our customers on a 1:1 basis. We want to understand their individual needs and act accordingly to provide premium service and customer experiences. Today, more than ever, relevance and intelligent personalisation are vital to customer satisfaction and revenue." She continues:

"Marketing automation and personalisation are not new to Lessor. With Agillic integrated into our data sources, we have a more capable platform. This will help us drive business value from our communication in our two key markets - Denmark and Germany - and support us as we scale our business into new markets."

The communication will cater to existing clients with personalised and value-adding content matching the individual stages of the customer lifecycle to maximise the customer lifetime value. One of the objectives is also to nurture potential customers who have taken an interest in any of Lessor Group's solutions. Automated flows will provide personalised content, and it is the ambition to increase the engagement level and conversion rate significantly.

Says Emre Gürsoy, CEO of Agillic: "I am looking forward to seeing Lessor thrive on the relation between automated personalisation, customer satisfaction and profits. Most businesses are committed to bringing down the customer acquisition cost and increasing the revenue per customer. And, just like Lessor, they are looking to data-driven and personalised communication to achieve it."

To lay the foundations and establish the infrastructure for a data-driven and customer-oriented business, Agilic's partner, NexusOne, is integrating across Lessor's platforms and source systems. This will, among other things, enable a more agile communication, as information regarding the customer will always be up to date.

Says Villy Gravengaard, CEO, NexusOne: "Several of our clients are using Agillic successfully, and I am certain Lessor will benefit from Agillic. The combined competencies of NexusOne and Agillic offer tangible business value to the clients, and we are excited to work with Lessor and put our ideas and skills into practice."



For further information, please contact

Emre Gürsoy, CEO, Agillic A/S

+45 3078 4200

emre.gursoy@agillic.com

About Lessor Group

Lessor Group provides payroll, HR, time & attendance and workforce management solutions which minimise the complexity of administration and supports daily operations of small, medium and large companies. Today, more than 50,000 companies use a Lessor Group solution, including the market-leading online do-it-yourself solution Danløn. Currently, Lessor Group operates in Denmark, Sweden and Germany and is preparing the organisation to enter new markets.

www.lessor.dk

About NexusOne

Founded in 2020, NexusOne is an independent consultancy that helps clients establish, implement and operate data-driven customer-centric platforms. They create essential digital change for their clients' businesses to help fulfil their digital visions. NexusOne spans strategy, conceptualisation and implementation.

www.nexusone.dk

About Agillic A/S

Agillic is a Nordic software company enabling marketers to maximise the use of data and translate it into relevant and personalised communication, establishing strong relations between people and brands. Our customer marketing platform uses AI to enhance the business value of customer communication. By combining data-driven customer insights with the ability to execute personalised communication, we provide our clients with a head start in the battle of winning markets and customers.

Besides the company headquarter in Copenhagen, Agillic has sales offices in London

Agillic A/S (Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark: AGILC)





Attachment