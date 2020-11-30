Anzeige
Montag, 30.11.2020

WKN: A1H64K ISIN: NO0010597883 Ticker-Symbol: 8NN 
Frankfurt
30.11.20
08:04 Uhr
1,315 Euro
+0,069
+5,54 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
PR Newswire
30.11.2020 | 08:28
Nordic Nanovector announces change of its Oslo Børs ticker symbol to 'NANOV'

OSLO, Norway, Nov. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nordic Nanovector ASA (OSE: NANOV) announces that the Company's ticker symbol on the Oslo Børs will change from 'NANO' to 'NANOV' and will be effective as of the start of trading on 30 November 2020.

The change of ticker follows Oslo Børs' integration into Euronext's trading platform Optiq. Over 60 companies whose shares trade on OSE have the same ticker symbol as companies on other Euronext-markets and have been required to change their tickers.

The announcement by the Oslo Børs can be found here:

www.oslobors.no/Oslo-Boers/Notering/Nytt-handelssystem-30.-november

For further information, please contact:

IR enquiries

Malene Brondberg, CFO
Cell: +44 7561 431 762
Email: ir@nordicnanovector.com

Media Enquiries

Mark Swallow/Frazer Hall/David Dible (Citigate Dewe Rogerson)
Tel: +44 203 926 8535
Email: nordicnanovector@citigatedewerogerson.com

About Nordic Nanovector:

Nordic Nanovector is committed to develop and deliver innovative therapies to patients to address major unmet medical needs and advance cancer care. The Company aspires to become a leader in the development of targeted therapies for haematological cancers. Nordic Nanovector's lead clinical-stage candidate is Betalutin, a novel CD37-targeting radioimmunotherapy designed to advance the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL). NHL is an indication with substantial unmet medical need, representing a growing market forecast to be worth nearly USD 29 billion by 2026. Nordic Nanovector retains global marketing rights to Betalutin and intends to actively participate in the commercialisation of Betalutin in the US and other major markets.

Further information can be found at www.nordicnanovector.com.

This information is subject to a duty of disclosure pursuant to Sections 4-2 and 5-12 of the Securities Trading Act.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/nordic-nanovector/r/nordic-nanovector-announces-change-of-its-oslo-bors-ticker-symbol-to--nanov-,c3245780

© 2020 PR Newswire
