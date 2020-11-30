STOCKHOLM, Nov. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- EQT AB's Nomination Committee for the Annual Shareholders' Meeting 2021 has been appointed based on the ownership structure as of 31 August 2020.

The Nomination Committee consists of

Jacob Wallenberg (Chairperson), appointed by Investor AB

Harry Klagsbrun, appointed by Bark Partners AB

Magnus Billing, appointed by Alecta

Kine Burøy-Olsen, appointed by Lennart Blecher

Conni Jonsson, Chairperson of the Board of EQT AB

As of 31 August 2020, shareholders having appointed members to the Nomination Committee represented approximately 38 percent of the voting rights for all shares of EQT AB.

The Annual Shareholders' Meeting of EQT AB will be held on Wednesday, 2 June 2021.

Shareholders who would like to submit proposals to the Nomination Committee can do so by e-mail to nomination.committee@eqtgroup.com, or by ordinary mail under the address: EQT AB, Attn: Nomination committee, Box 164 09, 103 27 Stockholm, Sweden, by 7 April 2021, at the latest.

Contact



Lena Almefelt, General Counsel, +46 70 87 75 352

Olof Svensson, Head of Shareholder Relations, +46 72 989 09 15

Nina Nornholm, Head of Communications, +46 70 855 03 56

EQT Press Office, press@eqtpartners.com, +46 8 506 55 334

