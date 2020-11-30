Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 30.11.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 646 internationalen Medien
Kursexplosion nach Ad-hoc-Meldung! Jahresendrallye zeichnet sich ab…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 896938 ISIN: NO0003679102 Ticker-Symbol: 8NR 
Berlin
30.11.20
09:14 Uhr
2,292 Euro
+0,022
+0,95 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NRC GROUP ASA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NRC GROUP ASA 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
30.11.2020 | 08:58
67 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

NRC Group ASA - Appointed to a contract in Norway - NOK 90 million

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Skanska has appointed Gunnar Knutsen AS, a company wholly owned by NRC Group ASA, to a contract for transportation and disposal of masses in connection with the new metro station in Fornebu.

The contract is valued at approximately NOK 90 million. The work will commence in January 2021, and the project is scheduled for completion in December 2023.

«The fact that Skanska choose NRC Group for the second time as contractor on the project, one of the largest metro expansions in Norway, is a vote of confidence we are very pleased with", says Henning Olsen, CEO of NRC Group ASA.

For further information, please contact:
Henning Olsen
CEO of NRC Group
+47-91-74-15-92

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/nrc-group/r/nrc-group-asa---appointed-to-a-contract-in-norway---nok-90-million,c3245930

NRC GROUP-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.