NRC Group ASA - Appointed to a contract in Norway - NOK 90 million

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Skanska has appointed Gunnar Knutsen AS, a company wholly owned by NRC Group ASA, to a contract for transportation and disposal of masses in connection with the new metro station in Fornebu.

The contract is valued at approximately NOK 90 million. The work will commence in January 2021, and the project is scheduled for completion in December 2023.

«The fact that Skanska choose NRC Group for the second time as contractor on the project, one of the largest metro expansions in Norway, is a vote of confidence we are very pleased with", says Henning Olsen, CEO of NRC Group ASA.

