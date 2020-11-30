Listing of Ziccum AB, on Nasdaq First North Growth Market On the request of Ziccum AB, registration number 559107-9412, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has admitted the company's shares to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden with effect from December 1, 2020. Ordinary shares Short name: ZICC -------------------------------------------------------- Number of shares to be listed: 9,606,200 -------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0011415595 -------------------------------------------------------- Round Lot: 1 -------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 207116 -------------------------------------------------------- Company Registration Number: 559107-9412 -------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North STO/8 -------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table -------------------------------------------------------- MIC code: SSME -------------------------------------------------------- Trading currency: SEK -------------------------------------------------------- Classification Code Name ----------------- 20 Health Care ----------------- 2010 Health Care ----------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Erik Penser Bank AB. For further information, please call Erik Penser Bank AB on +46 8 463 83 00.