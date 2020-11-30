GridGain Systems: GridGain Virtual Events Offer Expert Advice and Best Practices for Deploying In-Memory Computing Solutions

FOSTER CITY, Calif., Nov. 30, 2020 Systems , provider of enterprise-grade in-memory computing solutions based on Apache Ignite, today announced it is hosting or participating in multiple online conferences, webinars and virtual meetups taking place in December and January 2020. GridGain will use these events to share unique insights into the latest in-memory computing technology developments, trends and strategies. GridGain has also posted on-demand videos of multiple November 2020 events on the company's website.



"We have seen soaring interest in our events over the last few months as more companies of every size look to push their digital transformations forward," said Terry Erisman, Executive Vice President of Corporate Development at GridGain Systems. "Our team of experts is always excited to share their wealth of information about how in-memory computing can support highly performant, massively scalable applications and enable vital new infrastructure strategies, such as digital integration hubs and HTAP."

Webinars

How to Deploy Change Data Capture Using Debezium in Apache Ignite and GridGain (https://www.gridgain.com/resources/webinars/change-data-capture-using-debezium-in-apache-ignite-and-gridgain) - December 2, 2020 - Evgenii Zhuravlev, GridGain Customer Solutions Team Lead, will explain how Kafka with Debezium and GridGain connectors enables change data capture (CDC)-based synchronization between third-party databases and GridGain clusters. Webinar attendees will learn how to deploy such an architecture by configuring a Debezium Connector and a GridGain Certified Kafka Connector.





Apache Ignite Workshop: Developing Applications That Are Easy to Manage (https://www.gridgain.com/resources/webinars/apache-ignite-workshop-developing-applications-are-easy-manage) - December 9, 2020 - Alexey Kukushkin, GridGain Professional Services Consultant, will discuss how to develop applications that are easy to manage, including the various methods for using Apache Ignite to develop manageable applications and the monitoring and managing tools that Apache Ignite provides.

Learn How Our Managed Services Offering Deploys GridGain and Apache Ignite in the Cloud (https://www.gridgain.com/resources/webinars/learn-how-our-managed-services-offering-deploys-gridgain-and-apache-ignite) - January 13, 2021 - Andrey Alexandrov, GridGain Senior Software Engineer, will guide attendees through the internal workings of GridGain Nebula (https://www.gridgain.com/products/managed-services/gridgain-nebula), a managed services offering for Apache Ignite and GridGain. The session will provide a brief overview of the solution's technology stack and architecture and live examples of how to use GridGain Nebula to accelerate platform deployment and configuration in public clouds.





Distributed Application Development Training: Approaches for User Authentication (https://www.gridgain.com/resources/webinars/distributed-application-development-training-approaches-user-authentication) - On Demand - Denis Mekhanikov, GridGain Client Service Lead, reviews the various approaches to storing and using authentication data in distributed applications. Moving from the simplest to the most complex models, Mekhanikov outlines the pros and cons of each approach, and gives special attention to one of the most popular approaches to distributed sessions-single sign-on.





How to Leverage the Grid (https://www.gridgain.com/resources/webinars/gridgain-kubernetes-operator-for-apache-ignite)G (https://www.gridgain.com/resources/webinars/gridgain-kubernetes-operator-for-apache-ignite)ain Operator for Kubernetes to Deploy Apache Ignite (https://www.gridgain.com/resources/webinars/gridgain-kubernetes-operator-for-apache-ignite) - On Demand - Alexander Shapkin, GridGain Software Engineer, demonstrates the difference between in-memory clusters and persistent clusters, how to move step by step through the configuration, and how to use The GridGain Operator for Kubernetes (https://www.gridgain.com/resources/blog/apache-ignite-operator-kubernetes-and-other-cloud-updates) to deploy Apache Ignite in AWS.



Virtual Meetups

In-Memory Computing Essentials for Java Developers and Architects with Java.IL (https://www.gridgain.com/resources/meetups/essentials-javail) - November 30, 2020 - Denis Magda, GridGain Vice President of Developer Relations in R&D and Apache Ignite Committer and PMC Member, will introduce the fundamental capabilities of distributed, in-memory systems and will demonstrate how to tap into a cluster's resources and how to negate any negative impact that the network might have on the performance of applications.





Apache Ignite Talks (https://www.gridgain.com/resources/meetups/apache-ignite-talks) - December 8, 2020 - Ken Cottrell, GridGain Solution Architect and Mikhail Antonov, platform owner of the core banking system at Raiffeisen Bank, Russia, will co-host a meetup for the Apache Ignite community to learn more about how Apache Ignite is used for Raiffeisen Bank's backend and how to work with Ignite compute grid and Drool.



Conferences

jLove (https://jlove.konfy.care/schedule-day-1/) - December 4, 2020 - Denis Magda, GridGain Vice President of Developer Relations in R&D and Apache Ignite Committer and PMC Member, will present, "In-Memory Computing Essentials for Java Architects and Developers". The session will introduce software engineers and architects to the fundamental capabilities of distributed, in-memory systems and provide guidance on how to tap into a cluster's resources.



I (https://www.imcsummit.org/2020/virtual/)n-Memory Computing Summit (https://www.imcsummit.org/2020/virtual/) 2020 Virtual Worldwide Conference (https://www.imcsummit.org/2020/virtual/) - On Demand - The In-Memory Computing Summit is the only industry-wide event focusing on the full range of in-memory computing technologies and solutions. Nearly 1,100 people representing 581 organizations from 53 countries registered for the late October conference to hear speakers from Dell, IBM, Intel, M&T Bank, MemVerge, Oracle, Target, ScaleOut Software, GridGain and more discuss the latest in-memory computing technologies and best practices. All conference keynote and breakout session video recordings are available on-demand.



