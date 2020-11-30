Mesoblast announced that Novartis has signed a partnership with the company to develop remestemcel-L for acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS), whether or not the ARDS was caused by COVID-19. This is an important validation of both the platform as well as its application in the treatment of respiratory disease. Novartis will make a US$25m upfront payment and an additional US$25m equity investment. Mesoblast may receive a total of US$505m in development milestones, an additional US$750m in sales milestones and tiered double-digit royalties. Additionally, Novartis will fully fund global clinical development for all-cause ARDS and potentially other respiratory indications.

