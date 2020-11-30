Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 30.11.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 646 internationalen Medien
Kursexplosion nach Ad-hoc-Meldung! Jahresendrallye zeichnet sich ab…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1W0D0 ISIN: FI4000062781 Ticker-Symbol: C7O 
Frankfurt
30.11.20
08:03 Uhr
5,410 Euro
-0,060
-1,10 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CAVERION OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CAVERION OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,7205,88010:30
PR Newswire
30.11.2020 | 10:22
63 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Caverion enters an important road and tunnel modernisation project in Austria

Caverion Corporation Investor news 30 November 2020 at 11.00 a.m. EET

Building contractor and infrastructure operator ASFINAG has chosen Caverion to renovate the south expressway S1 between Vösendorf and Schwechat in Vienna, Austria.

HELSINKI, Nov. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The project includes the modernisation of the electrical system of two tunnels, tunnel Vösendorf with approximately 880 meters and tunnel Rannersdorf with approximately 1,880 meters length, several shorter tunnels (Hennersdorf, Rustenfeld, Schwechat), underpasses and twelve pumping stations. In addition, Caverion will modernise the remote center for the tunnel monitoring.

"Caverion has a strong expertise in tunnel projects and in Services related to tunnels, such as remote monitoring and technical maintenance. This project is particularly challenging as the route is strategically important and has a high traffic volume. With approximately 70,000 motor vehicles/day, the work can only be done at night by using lane barriers," says Manfred Simmet, Head of Caverion's division Austria. "As with our previous tunnel projects, we have the opportunity to demonstrate our technical capabilities, the quality of our execution and our ability to consistently deliver on time," he continues. "This will be a great project and I am also happy that it will secure many jobs during the ongoing corona crisis."

The project starts in February 2021 and will be completed at the end of 2022. For Caverion, ASFINAG (Autobahnen- und Schnellstraßen-Finanzierungs-Aktiengesellschaft) belongs to the Public customer segment.

For more information, please contact: Monika Straka, Marketing & Communications, Caverion Austria, tel. +43 50606 4267, monika.straka@caverion.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/caverion/r/caverion-enters-an-important-road-and-tunnel-modernisation-project-in-austria,c3246003

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/14078/3246003/1341726.pdf

Release

https://news.cision.com/caverion/i/tunnel2-caverion-austria,c2855276

tunnel2_caverion Austria

CAVERION-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.