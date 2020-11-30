Genesis Emerging Markets Fund (GSS) remains broadly diversified across a range of sectors and countries and is well positioned to take advantage of a further broad-based recovery in emerging markets (EM). In addition, the management team is always on the hunt for refreshing investment themes. EM equities are climbing rapidly back to pre-COVID-19 heights, to the level seen in the 11-year equity bull market, before it corrected sharply in response to the coronavirus pandemic. Stock markets have a history of survival and full recovery from major systemic shocks, and the long-term outlook for EM remains positive.

