Shaping the future of teamwork is a difficult challenge and Collabio Spaces by XCDS is ready to take it head on. After several years of stealth mode development, the team which includes former QuickOffice engineers released their alternative view on collaboration around documents and co-authoring. Their software works with the majority of popular office document formats and enables real time collaboration even without Internet connection and clouds. Collabio Spaces allows you to share access to your documents whilst keeping them exceptionally and solely on your private mobile or desktop device.

The next step in the app's evolution is taking part in Web Summit the "best technology conference on the planet", according to Forbes. Collabio Spaces team will join 100.000+ attendees, 800+ speakers and 2500+ startups on December 2-4, 2020.

The team will speak about technologies behind cloudless collaboration and real time co-authoring, present our product and meet with partners.

"We'll join Web Summit to share our ideas and get feedback from the most innovative community in our world. This is the place where the future is shaped and we'd like to place our stake in this process," said Andy Webb, CEO.

At Web Summit, the Collabio Spaces team will hold two roundtables

"Co-authoring documents. What's good and what's still missing" -15:00 15:45 (UK Time) on Wednesday, December 2, 2020.



You'll learn how to improve your teamwork on documents and why you should pay attention to that, we will speak of which document co-editing issues are left to be resolved and how they may be fixed. Also, you'll get a bunch of useful tips for effective co-authoring, which will boost your team's productivity!



If you write or review documents, lead teams of authors and aim to achieve results at tough deadlines or want to raise the quality of final documents, we expect this roundtable will be valuable for you!



"Under the hood of cloudless collaboration" ?14:00 15:45 (UK Time) on Thursday, December 3, 2020.



Collabio Spaces' tech team will share their hands-on experience on enabling team collaboration in a simple WiFi network. You will find out how to make an iPhone the nexus point of documents co-editing without involving any external servers. We'll discuss the magic behind this cloudless technology and the model that we fitted into the tough requirements of mobile device computing power!



Are you a tech geek or just take interest in peer-to-peer technologies and mobile applications? We're waiting for you at this roundtable!

To learn more about the App and our plans for Web Summit 2020, visit the official website and feel free to ask us any questions on socials or via email.

XCDS is a software development company that creates user-friendly and efficient office software for iOS, macOS, Windows and Linux devices, and now our new innovative and convenient iOS app.

