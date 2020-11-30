Plume Acquires Network and Security Intelligence Specialist Walleye Networks

-- Acquisition fortifies Plume's position as 'The Experience Service Provider' delivering innovative user-centric solutions --

PALO ALTO, Calif., Nov. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Smart Home Services pioneer Plume has acquired Walleye Networks , a Canadian network and security intelligence solutions provider specializing in real-time network analytics and advanced metadata. The transaction includes all of Walleye Networks' intellectual property, technology and Research and Development (R&D) facility, in addition to its highly experienced and specialized engineering team. Plume intends to further invest in Walleye Networks' R&D center, which provides access to a hotbed of technical talent in the British Columbia region.

The acquisition expands Plume's expertise in key areas including Domain Name System (DNS) infrastructure, Distributed Denial-of-Service (DDoS) detection, Network Behavior Anomaly Detection (NBAD), Application Performance Management (APM), privacy analytics and management, and intelligent edge processing at scale.

"Granular network intelligence is a cornerstone of the secure smart home," said Fahri Diner, Co-founder & CEO, Plume. "Walleye Networks enables an unparalleled level of insight with the most robust and in-depth data-driven security solutions available today--all developed to meet the highest levels of privacy. We are thrilled to welcome Derek and this extremely talented group of people to Plume, along with their novel technology and deep subject matter expertise."

Walleye Networks' advanced network and security intelligence solutions run on OpenSync, the fastest-growing open-source framework for the smart home. Central to the solutions, OpenSync is performance-optimized to run in highly memory-constrained environments such as connected consumer devices, and supports a broad range of cost-effective hardware.

"We've had a longstanding and fruitful partnership with Plume, and have worked closely with many of the same communications service provider customers," said Derek Lownsbrough, Co-Founder, Walleye Networks. "Plume is driving the smart home experiences of tomorrow, and we couldn't be more excited to join this cause."

The transaction closed on November 23, 2020--terms were not disclosed.

About Plume

Plume is the creator of the world's first Consumer Experience Management (CEM) Platform, powered by OpenSync, which enables the curation and delivery of new Smart Home Services rapidly and at massive scale. The Plume HomePass Smart Home Services Suite which includes Plume Adapt, Guard, Control, and Sense is managed by the Plume Cloud, a data- and AI-driven cloud controller currently running the largest software-defined network in the world. Plume leverages OpenSync, an open-source framework which comes pre-integrated and supported on the leading silicon & platform SDKs for coordination by the Plume Cloud.

About Walleye Networks

Walleye Networks' licensable analytics components are purpose built to aid in securing and protecting the digital health and well-being of family members and devices within the connected home. The innovative technology behind the "Walleye SDK" flagship product, brings enterprise grade network intelligence capabilities to consumer grade equipment.

Visit www.walleyenetworks.com

