Nasdaq Helsinki has, at the request of the member and as a result of the member's and the Exchange's Brexit planning, decided to suspend following cash equity memberships: Member name INET ID Last day of Date of trading suspension Credit Suisse Securities (Europe) CSB 1st of December 2nd of December Ltd Hudson River Trading Europe Ltd HRT 30th of November 1st of December For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Julian Butterworth or Nikolaj Kosakewitsch telephone +46 8 405 6000 Nasdaq Helsinki Julian Butterworth Nikolaj Kosakewitsch Head of Sales VP, Head of Sales Nordic Equities & Derivatives European Equities and Derivatives