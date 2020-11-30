

CUPERTINO (dpa-AFX) - One of the largest shopping events in the country, Cyber Monday, is here for people who wish to save some big money from online shopping.



Cyber Monday, which is the first Monday after thanksgiving, is widely popular for the bargain deals offered online by retailers.



While Black Friday is better for shopping big ticket items, Cyber Monday is considered an ideal day to shop for tech deals.



Retailer giant Amazon's Cyber Monday sale has already started during the weekend with huge discounts on products including pandemic essentials, laptops, smart phones and TVs, robot vacuum cleaner to any popular items you can think of.



Apple is offering Airpods, Head sets, earphones, at a discount of between 25%-50%. Apple watch series 6 can be bought with 13% discount on this Monday. ipads are up for grab in more than 9% discount. If you buy Apple 27' iMac you save $100.



At Walmart, you can see a variety of deals on a panorama of products including home and kitchen items, electronics, games, fashion and beauty among others.



Kroger is gifting shoppers with a $20 off on orders worth $100 today. Anywhere between 20%- 50% off are on for a range of products including audio systems, office items, health supplements, air purifiers and many others.



Best Buy is best known for its deals on TV, laptop and phone among others. There is a variety of offers to choose from on the site, including kitchen appliances, smart watches, gaming accessories and many more.



Other top retailers including Target, Macy's, Kohl's, Costco, and Home Depot along with others also are offering huge discounts to customers on this Cyber Monday.



