Montag, 30.11.2020
WKN: A1JWVX ISIN: US30303M1027 
Tradegate
30.11.20
12:38 Uhr
231,80 Euro
-0,15
-0,06 %
PR Newswire
30.11.2020 | 11:34
103 Leser
Spain-based Galgus Selected to Join Facebook Accelerator: Connectivity

SEVILLE, Spain, Nov. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Galgus, a Spanish startup specializing in Wi-Fi solutions development, today announced it has been chosen to join Facebook Accelerator: Connectivity. The 12-week virtual program will help startups scale their business through industry-oriented training and workshops and access to industry experts, potential strategic partners and investors.

For Galgus, this is an opportunity to grow with the help and guidance from successful entrepreneurs and industry experts. Galgus will also have the opportunity to attend training sessions and workshops to discover best practices for product and team development, business strategy and financing within the industry. The company will leverage networking sessions with ecosystem players across the telecommunications industry with the potential to form strategic partnerships.

"Having the opportunity to learn from organizations like Facebook and Mass Challenge is priceless," said Jose Gonzalez, CEO and Co-Founder of Galgus."We share in the same vision to close the digital divide and connect the unconnected. We look forward to building on our projects like Wi-Fi4EU, in which we have deployed our technology in various rural areas to serve 250,000 people."

The pandemic and the obligation it entails to maintain social distancing, implies working, studying, and interacting must be done remotely, making society more dependent than ever on the internet. With the Galgus Wi-Fi solution, entities related to the management of tourist or crowded areas can improve the safety of citizens and visitors. Galgus technology is already used in cities, rural areas, schools, hotels, public transport, and shopping centers.

© 2020 PR Newswire
