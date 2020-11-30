NOTICE, NOVEMBER 30, 2020 SHARES (Record Id 153951) FARON PHARMACEUTICALS OY: SHARES SUBSCRIBED WITH OPTION RIGHTS A total of 82,000 shares will be traded as old shares as of December 1, 2020 on First North Growth Market Finland. Identifiers of Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy's share: Trading code: FARON ISIN code: FI4000153309 Orderbook id: 185076 Number of shares: 46,896,747 Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260