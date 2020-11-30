Edinburgh Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

The Edinburgh Investment Trust Plc (EDIN)

As at close of business on 27-November-2020

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 575.84p

INCLUDING current year revenue 581.79p

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 569.05p

INCLUDING current year revenue 575.00p