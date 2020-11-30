Keystone Investment Trust Plc (KIT) As at close of business on 27-November-2020 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 334.40p INCLUDING current year revenue 335.75p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 334.41p INCLUDING current year revenue 335.76p The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable. The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value. LEI: 5493002H3JXLXLIGC563 ---