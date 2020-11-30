Anzeige
Montag, 30.11.2020
Kursexplosion nach Ad-hoc-Meldung! Jahresendrallye zeichnet sich ab…
WKN: A1W6ST ISIN: BMG067231032 
Stuttgart
30.11.20
12:59 Uhr
3,802 Euro
-0,048
-1,25 %
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
AVANCE GAS HOLDING LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AVANCE GAS HOLDING LTD 5-Tage-Chart
30.11.2020 | 13:17
Avance Gas Holding Ltd: Avance Gas Holding announces change of its Oslo Børs ticker symbol to "AGAS"

Bermuda, 30 November 2020 - Avance Gas Holding Ltd today announces that the Company's ticker symbol will change from "AVANCE" to "AGAS" and is effective as of the start of trading on 30 November 2020.

The change of ticker follows Oslo Børs integration into Euronext's trading platform.

For further queries, please contact:

Randi Navdal Bekkelund, CFO
Tel: +47 22 00 48 29
Email: randi.navdal@avancegas.com

ABOUT AVANCE GAS
Avance Gas operates in the global market for transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). The Company is one of the world's leading owners and operators of very large gas carrier (VLGC), and operates a fleet of thirteen modern ships and two Dual Fuel LPG newbuildings due for delivery in 2021 and 2022.

For more information about Avance Gas, please visit: www.avancegas.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


© 2020 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
