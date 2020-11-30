Designing to Sell: Dee Agarwal's Guide to Website User Experience

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / November 30, 2020 / With the growth of digital advertising and online purchasing, a company's website has become a critical touchpoint within the consumer journey. In fact, websites are often a major determining factor upon which consumers base their first impression of a brand. "Similar to real-world human connections, the first impression can make or break the interaction between a business and their target audience," says Deepak Agarwal. "How consumers interact with your website and its content are strong indicators of your brand's overall health and relationship with customers."

Dee Agarwal is a c-suite executive and entrepreneur with decades of experience developing and leading major eCommerce businesses. From leading online retailer, NoMoreRack.com, to business process outsourcing firm, ContactCenter.com, Dee Agarwal has strategized and launched successful online businesses across various industries.

"The common thread is user experience," notes Deepak Agarwal. "You must consider and control how consumers perceive and interact with your brand via your website. Make it seamless and intuitive, and revenue will flow. Neglect user experience, and it can be detrimental to your bottom line."

How can eCommerce businesses design the ideal user experience? "Test," recommends Dee Agarwal. "Test thoroughly and frequently. The only way to identify elements of your site that inhibit a quality user experience is to run purchasing simulations that consider every possible route from entering the site to completing a transaction."

This is undoubtedly easier said than done. When asked for his guidance on designing and testing a website with user experience in mind, Deepak Agarwal provided the following expert insights.

A/B Test

A/B testing, or split testing, is a valuable tool for businesses, because it provides consumer insights backed by data. "A/B testing involves running two versions of your website, each with only one differing element. Half of your website visitors will see one version, while the other half will see a slightly different version. To garner clear insights, it is critical that you only change one element at a time," notes Dee Agarwal. "This test should run for no less than a period of two weeks to observe any behavioral patterns that may indicate a preference for one version of the site over the other."

The results of these tests should then be used to inform the structure and messaging of the website. Deepak Agarwal recommends testing everything from call-to-actions to layout and imagery.

Format is Key

While many people may assume that website design all comes down to preference and style, there is actually hard science based on consumer insights that indicate a clear correlation between your website's format and conversion rate.

"While many entrepreneurs may have a strong preference or opinion about the aesthetic of their website, the design should ultimately be backed by data," recommends Deepak Agarwal. "You cannot be so married to your vision of the site that you ignore the data. From your search bar to your footer and everything in between, you need to be strategic and informed when formatting your eCommerce site. And if you are unsure, always revert back to your conversion rate as a performance indicator."

Identifying areas of your layout that are negatively impacting your site usability can be difficult. Dee Agarwal recommends using tools like Google Analytics to monitor website behavior. "Google Analytics is a great tool for businesses of all sizes, because it is free, accessible, and powerful if you know what to look for."

Dee recommends monitoring where site visitors are coming from, where they are spending the majority of their time on-site, bounce rates, and cart abandonment. "A simple formatting issue can cost your billions of dollars in revenue," says Dee. "Don't neglect your format."

Minimize Clicks to Purchase

The introduction of Apple Pay, Paypal, and other payment applications that store buyer info to minimize consumer inputs and form-fills has been revolutionary in the world of eCommerce. "An online business' worst nightmare is cart abandonment," claims Deepak Agarwal. "And the number one reason for cart abandonment? Online shoppers are constantly processing an excess of stimulation, whether that's online or in their surroundings. People simply get distracted." This abbreviated consumer attention span costs eCommerce sites significant income, and it could be easily mitigated by simply implementing a transaction service that facilitates a conversion in 1-2 clicks.

Accommodate Social Media Shoppers

With a significant portion of the world's population active on social media channels for hours in a day, social media platforms like Instagram and Pinterest become viable opportunities to drive sales. "Think about the generation that has purchasing power and is driving the majority of online purchases-- it is largely millennials."

In fact, more than 50% of Millennials report that they make purchases via social media. "If you can make consumers aware of your product and catalyze a conversion all in one interaction on one platform, you are operating with the ultimate efficiency," says Dee Agarwal. "Meet your customers where they are, and make it easy for them to purchase your product or service without having to leave the platform in which they initiated the contact." This requires that your eCommerce site is integrated with your social media platforms - an investment that is well worth your time.

For more expert tips on integrating social media into your eCommerce strategy, read Top 5 Tips from Deepak Agarwal to Master the Social Media in Online Retail.

Contact:

Andrew Mitchell

Email: media@cambridgeglobalmedia.com

Phone: 404-955-7133

SOURCE: Dee Agarwal

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/618778/Designing-to-Sell-Dee-Agarwals-Guide-to-Website-User-Experience