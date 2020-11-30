At the request of Aqurat Fondkommission AB, Hitech & Development Wireless Sweden Holding AB's equity rights will be traded on First North Growth Market as from December 1, 2020. Security name: HDW teckningsoption 3 ------------------------------------- Short name: HDW TO 3 B ------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0014855086 ------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 210108 ------------------------------------- Terms: Issue price 70% of average share price between September 13 - 27, 2021. However not lower than 0,50 SEK or higher than 1,00 SEK -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- - 1 option right gives the right to subscribe for 1 new B share in Hitech & Development Wireless Sweden Holding AB -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Subscriptio October 1, 2021 - October 15, 2021 n period: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Last October 13, 2021 trading day: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Aqurat Fondkommission AB. For further information, please call Aqurat Fondkommission AB on +468-684 05 800.