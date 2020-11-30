WANdisco has announced a $3m initial contract with a major US telecoms company to migrate a 13PB on-premise Hadoop cluster to the Microsoft Azure cloud using its LiveData Migrator. Most of this will be recognised in 2020 but it also has an opportunity to migrate a further 30PB of data stored by the company in the coming years. We make no change to forecasts, as we believe WANdisco still needs to sign further deals to reach our FY20 estimate, but see the current acceleration in commercial activity as very encouraging.

