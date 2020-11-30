Inversago Pharma Inc. ("the Company" or "Inversago"), the peripheral CB1 blockade company, today announced it has appointed Glenn D. Crater, MD, FCCP as its Chief Medical Officer. In this position, Dr. Crater will oversee the clinical development of Inversago's lead compound for Prader-Willi syndrome, INV-101, as well as its pipeline of other peripherally-acting CB1 inverse agonists in several other indications.

"The appointment of a Chief Medical Officer is an essential element of our corporate strategy as we have entered the clinical phase with our lead compound", said François Ravenelle, PhD, CEO and founder of Inversago Pharma. "Glenn brings a broad range of relevant experiences in all aspects of drug development and regulatory interactions and I trust he will have a strong impact on the science we develop at Inversago, helping us meet our objective: developing safe and potent inverse agonists of peripheral CB1 receptors", added Dr. Ravenelle.

"I am very excited to join Inversago and work to bring new therapies to market for patients suffering from Prader-Willi syndrome and other metabolic disorders, using a mechanism that has proven its high therapeutic potential", said Glenn D. Crater, MD, FCCP, Chief Medical Officer of Inversago Pharma.

Dr. Crater brings more than 20 years of experience in clinical development and medical affairs, including in rare diseases. Prior to joining Inversago, Glenn held many executive positions, including Vice President, Clinical Development and Medical Affairs at Theravance Biopharma and Aerocrine, as well as Country Medical Director for GSK Canada. Glenn holds a MD degree from the University of Tennessee and is Board Certified in Internal Medicine, Pulmonary Diseases.

About Inversago Pharma

Inversago Pharma is a clinical-stage, biotech company specialized in the development of new therapies focusing on CB1 blockade, based on first-in-class, peripherally-acting, CB1 inverse agonists. The Company aims to provide new treatment options that improve the lives of patients affected by metabolic conditions such as Prader-Willi Syndrome (PWS), non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), type 1 diabetes (T1D) and diabetic nephropathy. For more information, visit inversago.com

