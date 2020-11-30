Anzeige
Montag, 30.11.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 647 internationalen Medien
30.11.2020
All Star Minerals Plc - Result of AGM

PR Newswire

London, November 30

All Star Minerals Plc

("All Star" or the "Company")

Result of Annual General Meeting

The Company announces all resolutions were duly passed at the Company's annual general meeting held today at 12.00pm.

The Directors of All Star are responsible for the content of this announcement.

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014, and has been arranged for release by Ian Harebottle, Interim Chief Executive Officer of the Company.

Enquiries:

All Star Minerals Plc

Ian Harebottle

Interim CEO

Via Cairn Financial

AQSE Corporate Adviser:

Cairn Financial Advisers LLP

Liam Murray

020 7213 0880

