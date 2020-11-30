All Star Minerals Plc - Result of AGM
PR Newswire
London, November 30
All Star Minerals Plc
("All Star" or the "Company")
Result of Annual General Meeting
The Company announces all resolutions were duly passed at the Company's annual general meeting held today at 12.00pm.
The Directors of All Star are responsible for the content of this announcement.
This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014, and has been arranged for release by Ian Harebottle, Interim Chief Executive Officer of the Company.
Enquiries:
All Star Minerals Plc
Ian Harebottle
Interim CEO
Via Cairn Financial
AQSE Corporate Adviser:
Cairn Financial Advisers LLP
Liam Murray
020 7213 0880
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de