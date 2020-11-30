On August 27, 2020, the shares in Global Gaming 555 AB (the "Company") were given observation status with reference to an announcement from ENLABS AB ("Enlabs") that it intended to disclose a mandatory public offer to the other shareholders in the Company. On September 21, 2020, Enlabs disclosed a mandatory public offer to the other shareholders in the Company. On November 3, 2020, Enlabs disclosed a press release with information that Enlabs had achieved control of approximately 95.8 percent of the shares in the Company and intended to initiate compulsory redemption of the remaining shares and promote a delisting of the Company's shares from Nasdaq First North Growth Market. On that same day, the Company issued a press release with information that the Company had resolved to apply for delisting of its shares from Nasdaq First North Growth Market. Nasdaq Stockholm AB has now also received such an application. The rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market state that an issuer may be given observation status if the issuer has applied to have its financial instruments removed from Nasdaq First North Growth Market. With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has decided to update the observation status for the shares in Global Gaming 555 AB (GLOBAL, ISIN code SE0002685958, order book ID 145174). For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50. Nasdaq Stockholm AB