Butkus Foundation: Butkus Award(R) 36th Season College and High School Semifinalists Announced

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / November 30, 2020 / Semifinalists for the 36th annual Butkus Award® honoring the nation's best linebackers at the collegiate and high school levels were revealed today by the Butkus Foundation. The list includes 16 collegiate and 16 high school linebackers.
Collegiate Semifinalists (by College)
Christian Harris, Alabama
Grant Morgan, Arkansas
Nate Landman, Colorado
Nakobe Dean, Georgia
Monty Rice, Georgia
Jabril Cox, LSU
Nick Bolton, Missouri
Chazz Surratt, North Carolina
Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, Notre Dame
Pete Werner, Ohio State
Olakunle Fatukasi, Rutgers
Ernest Jones, South Carolina
Buddy Johnson, Texas A&M
Zaven Collins, Tulsa
Devin Lloyd, Utah
Charles Snowden, Virginia
High School Semifinalists (by State and School)
Deontae Lawson, Mobile Christian, Mobile, Ala.
Jeremiah Williams, Ramsay, Birmingham, Ala.
Branden Jennings, Sandalwood, Jacksonville, Fla.
Terrence Lewis, Northwestern, Miami, Fla.
Chaz Chambliss, Carrollton, Ga.
Zavier Carter, Hapeville Charter, Atlanta, Ga.
Chief Borders, Heard County, Carrollton, Ga.
Barrett Carter, North Gwinnett, Suwanee, Ga.
Smael Mondon, Paulding County, Dallas, Ga.
Yanni Karlaftis, West Lafayette, Ind.
Jake Ratzlaff, Rosemount Senior, Rosemount, Minn.
Jeremiah Trotter Jr, St. Joseph's, Philadelphia, Pa.
Prince Kollie, David Crockett, Jonesborough, Tenn.
Junior Colson, Ravenwood, Brentwood, Tenn.
Kendrick Blackshire, Duncanville, Texas
Naquan Brown, Ocean Lakes, Virginia Beach, Va.
Selection is handled by a panel of 51 coaches, recruiters, scouts and journalists who vote separately and confidentially using a 3-2-1 process, with a write-in option offered. Selectors and selection criteria are posted at www.thebutkusaward.com.
Finalists in both divisions are expected to be announced December 7, and winners will be announced on or before December 22. The pro winner will be announced in early 2021.
The 2019 Butkus Award winners:
High School: Justin Flowe, Upland, Calif. (now Oregon)
Collegiate: Isaiah Simmons, Clemson (now Arizona Cardinals)
Professional: Chandler Jones, Arizona Cardinals
The Butkus Award® is presented by the Butkus Foundation, a 501c3 non-profit organization which advances health and wellness through special initiatives. This includes the I Play Clean® program encouraging athletes to play using their natural ability, and the Butkus Takes Heart program encouraging preventive heart scans and screening among adults.
The Butkus Award is a member of the National College Football Awards Association (NCFAA) which encompasses college football's most prestigious awards. NCFAA's 25 awards have honored more than 800 since 1935.
