Butkus Foundation: Butkus Award(R) 36th Season College and High School Semifinalists Announced

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / November 30, 2020 / Semifinalists for the 36th annual Butkus Award® honoring the nation's best linebackers at the collegiate and high school levels were revealed today by the Butkus Foundation. The list includes 16 collegiate and 16 high school linebackers.

Collegiate Semifinalists (by College)

Christian Harris, Alabama

Grant Morgan, Arkansas

Nate Landman, Colorado



Nakobe Dean, Georgia

Monty Rice, Georgia

Jabril Cox, LSU

Nick Bolton, Missouri

Chazz Surratt, North Carolina

Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, Notre Dame

Pete Werner, Ohio State

Olakunle Fatukasi, Rutgers

Ernest Jones, South Carolina

Buddy Johnson, Texas A&M

Zaven Collins, Tulsa

Devin Lloyd, Utah

Charles Snowden, Virginia

High School Semifinalists (by State and School)

Deontae Lawson, Mobile Christian, Mobile, Ala.

Jeremiah Williams, Ramsay, Birmingham, Ala.

Branden Jennings, Sandalwood, Jacksonville, Fla.

Terrence Lewis, Northwestern, Miami, Fla.



Chaz Chambliss, Carrollton, Ga.

Zavier Carter, Hapeville Charter, Atlanta, Ga.



Chief Borders, Heard County, Carrollton, Ga.

Barrett Carter, North Gwinnett, Suwanee, Ga.

Smael Mondon, Paulding County, Dallas, Ga.

Yanni Karlaftis, West Lafayette, Ind.

Jake Ratzlaff, Rosemount Senior, Rosemount, Minn.

Jeremiah Trotter Jr, St. Joseph's, Philadelphia, Pa.

Prince Kollie, David Crockett, Jonesborough, Tenn.



Junior Colson, Ravenwood, Brentwood, Tenn.

Kendrick Blackshire, Duncanville, Texas

Naquan Brown, Ocean Lakes, Virginia Beach, Va.

Selection is handled by a panel of 51 coaches, recruiters, scouts and journalists who vote separately and confidentially using a 3-2-1 process, with a write-in option offered. Selectors and selection criteria are posted at www.thebutkusaward.com.

Finalists in both divisions are expected to be announced December 7, and winners will be announced on or before December 22. The pro winner will be announced in early 2021.

The 2019 Butkus Award winners:

High School: Justin Flowe, Upland, Calif. (now Oregon)



Collegiate: Isaiah Simmons, Clemson (now Arizona Cardinals)

Professional: Chandler Jones, Arizona Cardinals

The Butkus Award® is presented by the Butkus Foundation, a 501c3 non-profit organization which advances health and wellness through special initiatives. This includes the I Play Clean® program encouraging athletes to play using their natural ability, and the Butkus Takes Heart program encouraging preventive heart scans and screening among adults.

The Butkus Award is a member of the National College Football Awards Association (NCFAA) which encompasses college football's most prestigious awards. NCFAA's 25 awards have honored more than 800 since 1935.

