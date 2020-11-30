Kontrol Energy Corp.: Kontrol Energy Files Patent Applications With the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office and the Canadian Intellectual Property Office for Its Biocloudtm Technology

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 30, 2020 / Kontrol Energy Corp. (CSE:KNR)(OTCQB:KNRLF)(FSE:1K8) ("Kontrol" or "Company") a leader in smart buildings and smart cities through IoT, Cloud and SaaS technology is pleased to announce that as a follow up to its press release dated September 23rd, 2020, the Company has filed four patent applications for its BioCloudTM Technology.

Four patent applications have been filed, three with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office and one with the Canadian Intellectual Property Office: SYSTEM AND METHOD FOR DETECTING AIRBORNE PATHOGENS.



"These patent applications address key attributes of our technology, which utilizes a combination of continuous air quality monitoring and a proprietary detection chamber to target and identify airborne pathogens to help create safer spaces," says Paul Ghezzi, CEO Kontrol. "We are very proud of our team and the milestone this represents. Innovation is at the core of our operations and we continue to execute on our plans."

About Kontrol BioCloud



BioCloud is a real-time analyzer designed to detect airborne viruses. It has been designed to operate as a safe space technology by sampling the air quality over time. With a proprietary detection chamber that can be replaced as needed, viruses are detected, and an alert system is created in the Cloud or over local intranet. BioCloud has been designed for spaces where individuals gather including classrooms, offices, retirement homes, hospitals, mass transportation and others.



BioCloud is an air quality technology and not a medical device. The Company is not making any express or implied claims that its product has the ability to eliminate, cure or contain the COVID-19 (or SARS-2 Coronavirus).

About Kontrol Energy

Kontrol Energy Corp. (CSE: KNR) (OTCQB: KNRLF) (FSE: 1K8) is a leader in smart buildings and smart cities through IoT, Cloud and SaaS technology. Kontrol Energy provides a combination of software, hardware and service solutions to its customers to improve energy management, air quality and deliver continuous emission monitoring.

Additional information about Kontrol Energy Corp. and BioCloud can be found on its websites at www.kontrolenergy.com and www.kontrolbiocloud.com, and by reviewing its profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com



