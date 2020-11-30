

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - A surge in coronavirus spread is likely to attract attention, especially when the Pharma company Moderna plans to submit its vaccine for FDA review. The company claimed that the studies have found the vaccine candidate to be effective 94.1 percent at preventing the COVID-19. Pfizer had applied for a review of its COVID -19 vaccine on November 20.



Currently, the U.S. has more than 91000 COVID-19 patients in hospitals, with higher daily death rates.



Asian shares fell on Monday, while European shares are mixed.



Initial cues from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open broadly lower.



As of 7.30 am ET, the Dow futures were sliding 126.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were down 7.75 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were gaining 35.25 points.



The U.S. major averages all closed in positive territory on Friday. The Nasdaq jumped 111.44 points or 0.9 percent to 12,205.85, while the Dow edged up 37.90 points or 0.1 percent to 29,910.37 and the S&P 500 rose 8.70 points or 0.2 percent to 3,638.35.



On the economic front, Market News International's Chicago PMI for November will be published at 9.45 am ET. The consensus is for 59.2, while it was up 61.1 in the previous month.



National Association of Realtors' Pending Home Sales Index for October will be issued at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is for 2.0 percent, while it declined 2.2 percent in September.



Dallas Fed Manufacturing Survey for November is scheduled at 10.30 am ET. The Department of Agriculture's Farm Prices for October will be revealed at 3.00 pm ET. In September, it was up 0.9 percent.



Asian stocks fell on Monday. Shares fell in China and Hong Kong after reports of potential new sanctions on Chinese companies by the outgoing Trump administration and a warning by authorities that Hong Kong's fourth coronavirus wave 'will be more severe' than the last.



The benchmark Shanghai Composite index slid 16.55 points, or 0.49 percent, to 3,391.76, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index fell as much as 553.19 points, or 2.06 percent, to 26,341.49.



Japanese shares ended lower. The Nikkei average ended down 211.09 points, or 0.79 percent, at 26,433.62, snapping a four-day rally. The index soared as much as 15 percent for the month. The broader Topix index dropped 31.60 points, or 1.77 percent, to 1,754.92 but registered its best monthly gain since April 2013.



Australian markets ended sharply lower. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index ended down 83.30 points, or 1.26 percent, at 6,517.80 but rose more than 10 percent for the month. The broader All Ordinaries index fell 74.70 points, or 1.10 percent, to 6,742.10.



European shares are trading mostly higher. Among the major indexes in the region the German DAX is gaining 68.47 points or 0.51 percent, the U.K. FTSE 100 Index is gaining 10.59 points or 0.17 percent.



The Swiss Market Index is adding 28.16 points or 0.29 percent.



The Euro Stoxx 50 Index, which is a compilation of 50 blue chip stocks across the euro area, is up 0.10 percent.



