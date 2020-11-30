The light and heavy duty natural gas vehicle market is expected to grow by 251.43 K units, progressing at a CAGR of over 2% during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Light and Heavy duty Natural Gas Vehicle Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

The higher fuel efficiency of natural gas trucks is one of the major factors propelling market growth. However, factors such as high cost of heavy-duty NGVs will hamper the market growth.

Light and Heavy Duty Natural Gas Vehicle Market: Application Landscape

During 2020, the light-duty NGV segment accounted for the major shares and dominated the natural gas vehicles market. The coming years will witness a significant rise in the demand for light commercial vehicles (LCV) that play a significant role in the delivery of time-critical goods, high-value goods, and support services. The focus of LCV fleet operators to reduce their maintenance, repair, and operational expenses will propel the growth of this segment in the light and heavy duty natural gas vehicles market due to the low fuel costs of NGVs. However, the market growth in the light duty NGV segment will be slower than the growth of the market in the heavy-duty NGV segment.

Light And Heavy Duty Natural Gas Vehicle Market: Geographic Landscape

The rise in living standards and increasing disposable income in countries such as India, China, and South Korea, the growing need for logistics services, and the increasing demand for fuel-efficient vehicles from fleet operators to reduce operating costs will significantly drive light and heavy duty natural gas vehicle market growth in this region over the forecast period. 59% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and India are the key markets for light and heavy duty natural gas vehicles in APAC. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in South America.

Companies Covered:

AB Volvo

CNH Industrial NV

Cummins Inc.

Daimler AG

General Motors Co.

MAN SE

Navistar International Corp.

PACCAR Inc.

Renault SA

Volkswagen AG

What our reports offer:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers market data for 2019, 2020, until 2024

Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five Forces Summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application by Volume

Market segments

Comparison by Application by volume

Light-duty NGV Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Heavy-duty NGV Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Application by volume

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape by Volume

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024

North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Volume drivers Demand led growth

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

