Unbleached Softwood Kraft Pulp Market to Grow at 4.6% CAGR through 2030: Future Market Insights

Market players are focusing on investments and launching quality products to fulfill demands of diverse end users.

DUBAI, UAE / ACCESSWIRE / November 30, 2020 / Future Market Insights: As per Future Market Insights (FMI), the unbleached softwood kraft pulp market is slated to expand at a CAGR of 4.6% over the projected period, 2020-2030. Growing demand for environmentally-friendly packaging solutions is aiding in the growth in the global market.

"Growing demand for sustainable raw materials for varied applications such as packaging, writing, printing, and others are directing the unbleached softwood kraft pulp market expansion. Viewing this, rising environmental concerns will augur well for the market, allowing sales in the approaching years." concludes the FMI analyst.

Key Highlights

Asia Pacific to emerge as a lucrative region amid other regions during the projected period.

Northern product type segments will be gaining traction among other segments in the global market.

Chemical pulp is anticipated to dominate the global market over the forecast period.

Packaging industry to boost market growth due to consistent growth in the industry with stress on the sustainable packaging solutions.

Drivers

Increasing restructuring of manufacturing units from existing production bases to propel market expansion.

Widespread usage of unbleached softwood kraft pulp over diverse sectors are catalyzing the market expansion.

Growing need for sustainable packaging solutions to complement the growth of the market in the approaching decade.

Restraints

Lack of experts handling the production of these products can act as a major constraint in the global market.

Due to COVID-19 outbreak, unavailability of raw materials, closure of logistics units, decrease in demand along with others has been key aspects hampering the market growth.

COVID-19 Impact on the Market

The global unbleached softwood kraft pulp market expansion has dropped owing to a slump in the products demand amid the crisis. The constraining aspects such as unavailability of enough manpower, shortage of raw materials, non-operational manufacturing units, job recession, financial crisis, along with others have further diminished the market expansion in the year 2020. As per FMI, the global market will be bringing sales back to pre-crisis levels by the 1st quarter of 2021.

Competitive Landscape

Key companies identified in the global market are Stora Enso Ovi., Ahlstrom-Munksjo, Canfor Corporation, Domtar Corporation, Nippon Paper Industries Co., Ltd, Ilim Group, Arauco North America, Inc., Port Townsend Paper Company and Rottneros AB. Companies are engaged in launching extensive range of quality products to capitalize on lucrative opportunities in the unbleached softwood kraft pulp market. For instance, Stora Enso Ovi. launched their wide-ranging products for instance, BHKP pulp, NBSK pulp, and others meeting the sustainability and traceability goals.

About the Study

The study offers readers a comprehensive assessment of the unbleached softwood kraft pulp market. Global, regional and national-level analysis of the latest trends influencing the market is covered in this FMI report. The study provides insights according to product type (northern, southern, others), grade (chemical pulp, mechanical pulp, other pulp), application (printing and writing, newsprint, packaging (corrugated boxes, cartons, liners, bags and sacks, wrapping, other packaging products), tissue and toilet papers, others), end use (packaging, non-packaging), across key regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, China, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa).

