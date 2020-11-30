Increasing Demand from End Users to Help Potassium Formate Market Reach Valuation of ~US$920 Mn by 2027, Finds TMR

- Increasing demand for eco-friendly formate brines as drilling fluid for gas and oil projects continues to fuel the development of the global potassium formate market

- Increasing use of potassium formate in several end-use industries is projected to open up new growth avenues for the industry suppliers and manufacturers

ALBANY, N.Y, Nov. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Transparency Market Research has now published a new research report that offers a detailed information about the global potassium formate market. The research report tries to offer meaningful and actionable insights about the key segments, prominent growth drivers, restraining factors, geographical outlook, and the current situation of the vendor landscape of the global market.

According to the research report, the global potassium formate market was valued at US$616 Mn in 2018. The report expects the global market to grow at a decent CAGR of ~5% over the course of the given forecast period ranging from 2019 to 2027. Given the rate of growth the global market is projected to reach an overall valuation of US$920 Mn by the end of the forecast period.

Global Potassium Formate Market - Overview

The global potassium formate market is segmented in terms of form, application, and region. Based on form, the market is segmented into liquid and solid. In the coming years, the global market is expected to be dominated by the liquid segment as the demand for liquid potassium formate is increasing.

In terms of application, the global potassium formate market is segmented into heat transfer fluids, de-icing, and oil and gas among others including flame retardants, agriculture, food additives.

Global Potassium Formate Market - Key Driving Factors

One of the key driving factors for the overall development of the global potassium formate market is its use as a de-icing agent. De-icing of airport runways is very critical for safety of the flight. Chemical de-icing is often carried out on the airport runways to speed up the process of snow melting. With the growing demand for de-icing agent across airports, is expected to help the market in the coming years of the forecast period.

Another important factor for the growth of the global potassium formate market is its eco-friendly natures. Potassium formate-based de-icing agents are more biodegradable compared to inorganic salts or urea and acetate salts.

Increasing oil and gas drilling activities across globe is also projected to drive the growth of the global market in the coming years of the forecast period. These activities will use potassium formate as drilling and completion fluid, thus pushing the market growth.

Global Potassium Formate Market - Key Restraining Factors

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a profound impact on the overall growth of the global potassium formate market.

Government enforced lockdowns had stopped all the big revenue-earning works such as drilling, and air-travels among others. Such developments have lowered the demands, however, things are starting to come back to normalcy.

Global Potassium Formate Market - Regional Outlook

Based on geographical outlook, the global potassium formate market is segmented into five key regions viz. North America , Latin America , Middle East and Africa , Asia Pacific , and Europe .

, , and , , and . Of these, currently, the global market is expected to be dominated by the regional segment of Europe . The growth of the regional market is mainly fueled by its demand as a de-icing agent and drilling fluid agent.

. The growth of the regional market is mainly fueled by its demand as a de-icing agent and drilling fluid agent. The Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific segment are projected to witness promising growth rates in the coming years of the forecast period. Increasing opportunities for the use of potassium formate are likely to help these regional markets to grow.

Global Potassium Formate Market - Key Players

Some of the key players in the global potassium formate market are Perstorp Holdings, ADDCON, BASF SE, ESSECO UK Limited, Chongqing Chuandong Chemical (Group)Co., Ltd, Kemira Oyj, Cabot Corporation, and NACHURS ALPINE SOLUTIONS Industrial (NASi).

Global Potassium Formate Market: Research Scope

Potassium Formate Market by Form

Solid

Liquid

Potassium Formate Market by Application

Oil & Gas

De-icing

Heat Transfer Fluids

Others (including Food Additives, Agriculture, and Flame Retardants)

Potassium Formate Market by Region

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

Germany



France



U.K.



Italy



Spain



Russia & CIS

& CIS

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China



Japan



India



ASEAN



Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC



South Africa



Rest of Middle East & Africa

