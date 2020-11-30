DJ Rights and Issues Investment Trust plc: Net Asset Value(s)

Rights and Issues Investment Trust plc (RIII) Rights and Issues Investment Trust plc: Net Asset Value(s) 30-Nov-2020 / 14:05 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* *Rights and Issues Investment Trust plc* The Company announces: Total Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 27/11/2020) of GBP159.42m Net Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 27/11/2020) of GBP159.42m The Net Asset Value (NAV) at 27/11/2020 was: Number of shares in issue: Per Ordinary share (bid price) - 2,114.27p 7,540,321 including unaudited current period revenue* Per Ordinary share (bid price) - 2,114.27p excluding current period revenue* Ordinary share price 1,915.00p Premium / (Discount) to NAV (9.43%) *Current period revenue covers the period 01/01 to 27/11/2020 *Name of company* *% of portfolio* 1 Treatt Plc Ordinary 2p 15.94 2 Hill & Smith Holdings Plc Ordinary 25p 13.16 3 Macfarlane Group Plc Ordinary 25p 10.05 4 Vp Plc Ordinary 5p 9.32 5 Spirax-Sarco Engineering Plc Ordinary 26.9231p 8.87 6 Scapa Group Plc Ordinary 5p 8.67 7 Electrocomponents PLC Ordinary 10p 7.01 8 Colefax Group Plc Ordinary 10p 6.41 9 Renold Plc Ordinary 5p 2.66 10 Eleco Plc Ordinary 1p 2.51 11 Vitec Group Plc Ordinary 20p 2.21 12 IMI Plc Ordinary 25p 2.08 13 Morgan Advanced Materials Plc Ordinary 25p 1.92 14 Bellway Plc Ordinary 12.5p 1.57 15 Carr's Group Plc Ordinary GBp2.5 1.47 16 Menzies (John) Plc Ordinary 25p 1.15 17 Castings Plc Ordinary 10p 0.95 18 National Grid Plc Ordinary 11.395p 0.81 19 Titon Holdings Plc Ordinary 10p 0.73 20 GlaxoSmithKline Plc Ordinary 25p 0.66 21 Discretionary Unit Fund Managers Ltd 0.51 22 Santander UK 10.375% Non Cumulative Preferred 0.44 23 Dialight Plc Ordinary 1.89p 0.41 24 LPA Group Plc Ordinary 10p 0.38 25 Chamberlin Plc Ordinary 25p 0.06 26 Coral Products Plc Ordinary 1p 0.06 ISIN: GB0007392078 Category Code: NAV TIDM: RIII Sequence No.: 88765 EQS News ID: 1151562 End of Announcement EQS News Service

