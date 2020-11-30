DJ Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc: Net Asset Value(s)

Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc (SDV) Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc: Net Asset Value(s) 30-Nov-2020 / 14:05 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* *Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc* The Company announces: Total Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 27/11/2020) of GBP1.14m Net Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 27/11/2020) of GBP32.64m The Net Asset Value (NAV) at 27/11/2020 was: Number of shares in issue: Per Ordinary share (bid price) - 156.53p 20,850,000 including unaudited current period revenue* Per Ordinary share (bid price) - 155.92p excluding current period revenue* Ordinary share price 150.25p Premium / (Discount) to NAV (4.01%) Ordinary shares have an undated life ZDP share 112.16p 14500000 ZDP share price 108.50p Premium to NAV (3.26%) ZDP shares are held in a subsidiary and have a redemption date of 30/04/2025 *Current period revenue covers the period 01/05 to 27/11/2020 ISIN: GB0006615826 Category Code: NAV TIDM: SDV Sequence No.: 88763 EQS News ID: 1151560 End of Announcement EQS News Service

